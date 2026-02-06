Very nice February weekend ahead

25 EVENING WEATHER — Great weather is expected as we head through the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Sunday will bring more clouds, especially during the afternoon hours. It will be dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows will be in the 40s both days. Get out and enjoy!

Next week, our next storm system will be moving toward Texas. This will bring mostly cloudy skies Monday with highs in the mid 70s. Tuesday, scattered showers and a few storms look possible. The highest rain chances look to be across the southern half of Central Texas. Highs will still be well above normal in the low to mid 70s.

As we get closer to Valentine's Day next weekend, it appears temperatures may come down just a bit into the upper 60s. There will be a chance for a few showers and storms, but right now we will keep rain chances at 20-30%.

Have a great weekend!

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.