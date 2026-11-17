25 EVENING WEATHER — Very nice November weather is expected for the rest of this week. Other than a few highs clouds moving across Texas from time to time, we should generally see highs range from 70-75° each day. Lows at night will be in the low 40s tonight, but we should see them back in the low 50s by Friday morning.

This weekend is looking nice, but there will be a slight chance of showers late Saturday into Sunday morning. Other than that, highs Saturday are expected to be in the mid 70s, but we should drop into the mid to upper 60s Sunday afternoon behind a cold front.

Next week, another storm system will move across Texas late Monday into Tuesday. This will bring another decent chance of rain with highs back in the 50s and 60s. Right now, Thanksgiving is looking dry with highs in the low to mid 60s.

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