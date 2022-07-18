Very Hot Weather This Week

ENTER DATELINE — If you want to escape the heat, go inside into the A/C or take a trip to Alaska! This July heat wave will not give up this week, and very likely will last through the end of the month. It will be very hot over the next couple of days. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be around 107°. It won't be much better Thursday and Friday with highs from 102-104°.

The weekend will bring more triple digits. Highs will top out around 104°. Next week, more of the same! Highs will be in the triple digits all week.

Make sure you are staying hydrated as this heatwave will not let up anytime soon.