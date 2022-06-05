Upper 90s through the week in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Sunday! Highs this afternoon will reach the mid-90s with mostly sunny skies! But, we get hotter as we head into the work week with afternoon highs in the upper 90s. Our heat index will be above 100 so make sure you are hydrating and taking breaks in the shade.

Next weekend will be our earliest shot at a couple showers and storms. Until then, the heat dome will be keeping the rain away. Morning lows will be in the 70s for the next several mornings, and the heat may continue beyond next weekend as well.

Have a great day!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather

