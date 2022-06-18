Upper 90s for your Saturday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Saturday! Temperatures will reach the upper 90s later this afternoon. A few storms are possible on Saturday afternoon/evening, mostly East of I-35. Heading into Sunday we will be back to the 100s.

The next workweek will be completely devoid of rain as high pressure strengthens. The heat index to start out the week will be near 105°, which is plenty hot but not hot enough for a Heat Advisory. Actual temperatures could climb to 103° on Thursday and Friday. If we're lucky, we could see a few storms come next weekend.

Have a great day!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather

