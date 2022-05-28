Upper 90s for the long weekend in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Saturday! A hot afternoon ahead for everyone in Central Texas. Highs in the upper 90s this afternoon as well as on Sunday. Plenty of sunshine throughout the weekend. Monday will be a bit cloudier but still mid to upper 90s. Make sure you are drinking plenty of water and wearing sunscreen if you plan on being outside.

We will stay dry until Wednesday, where we could see some spotty rain and storms. These will mostly be isolated if we do see any rain.

We will stay in the mid 90s throughout the entire week and heading into next weekend.

Have a great weekend!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather