Up and down temps this week

25 EVENING WEATHER — After a nice fall-like Sunday...finally...it's back to hot and dry Monday. Tonight looks nice with cool lows in the low 50s. It will quickly warm up Monday as south winds will blow at 15-25mph. This will allow for the quick warm up and a high fire danger, especially west of I-35. Highs should make it into the low 90s.

Another cold front will arrive Monday night. It will come through dry, but highs will come down Tuesday into the mid 80s. We should see more low to mid 80s Wednesday, so we will get a couple days of cooler temperatures.

We will warm up again Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. Our next storm system should arrive Friday. We may have enough moisture return for a few storms Friday afternoon and evening. Right now we will put rain chances at 30%. Highs Friday will make it into the mid 80s with increased cloud cover.

The weekend is looking nice! We should have highs in the low 80s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday. Lows will be in the 50s.

Looking about 8-12 days out; we may finally have a major pattern change that would arrive just before Halloween. This has the potential to bring true fall to Central Texas. Stay tuned!