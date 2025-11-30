Up and down temperatures this week

25 EVENING WEATHER — It will stay chilly over the next 24 hours with temperatures in the 40s. It will be mostly cloudy tonight and Monday with a few showers developing, especially east of I-35. Have the jackets ready as we head back to school and work on Monday!

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring slowly warming temperatures. We will start off near freezing Tuesday morning, with highs in the low to mid 50s Tuesday afternoon. Southerly winds will whip in the mid 60s Wednesday afternoon ahead of our next cold front that will arrive Thursday. This will bring a better chance of rain during the day Thursday with highs back in the 40s.

A few showers could linger into Friday morning, but we will be drying out in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s Friday afternoon. It's back to the 60s for highs next weekend.