Unseasonable warmth continues into first full week of October

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Saturday! It's been another warm one across Central Texas with highs climbing into the low 90s. Expect more of the same on Sunday as afternoon temperatures will warm into the low 90s. Much like today, sunshine should be abundant with light southeast winds.

We were watching the potential for a weak cold front by the middle of next week, but with high pressure firmly in control, models have backed off on the intensity of this front, and it may only bring drier air in for the middle of the week. That could lead to slightly cooler mornings, but not by much. We've also left a small rain chance on Wednesday, but it doesn't look impressive. 90s continue into next weekend. Models are hinting at a stronger cold front beyond next week, but for now, it just stays unseasonably warm.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather