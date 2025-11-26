Typical Thanksgiving weather settles in

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 60s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Expect things to stay cool through the rest of the week with showers building in again this weekend.

Staying cool for the rest of the week.

Sunshine stays in place.

Showers build this weekend.

Strong cold front arrives Sunday.

Good morning! We're waking up to a cooler, but quiet morning across Central Texas as we start in the 40s and the 50s. North winds are around, which will keep things cool through the day as highs will only climb into the 50s and 60s. Expect a chilly start to Turkey Day with morning lows in the 30s, but a similar afternoon. By Friday, clouds start to increase across the Lone Star State and showers could break out by the evening. Keep this in mind if you're heading to the UT/Texas A&M game in Austin.

Showers will continue to build into Saturday, with some storms possible as well. Highs will climb into the low 70s. This is all in advance of a strong cold front set to arrive early Sunday. Highs Sunday behind the front will struggle to reach the 50s! Morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs are expected in the 40s for early next week with off and on showers. A cold rain may fall Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to warm back into the 60s into next weekend.

