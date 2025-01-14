Typical January chill for Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 50s this afternoon under partly sunny skies. A light freeze is possible overnight before a warm-up ends our work week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Typical January chill today bringing highs in the upper 50s.

Warm-up takes us through the work week.

Next week looks interesting with an arctic blast.

Good morning! We're waking up to a cold morning with lows in the 30s and 20s. Despite that, it will warm up to a nice day by January standards with temperatures nearing 60. We'll see partly sunny skies in the afternoon.

A weak cold front arrives overnight that may bring some of us a freeze. Southern counties may miss out on that due to cloud cover.

A warm-up will take up through the rest of the work week pushing temperatures into the mid 60s by the end of the work week. We're tracking another cold front that will bring an arctic blast this weekend into early next week. Questions still remain on if there is going to be moisture around, but some models suggest it, so for now we will leave the potential for a wintry mix in place. Don't believe what you see on social media with heavy snow next week, it is far too early to call for it.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather