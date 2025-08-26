Typical August weather for Tuesday, eyeing weekend rain chances.

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Storm chances look to be increasing for the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Cold front "washes out" over us today.

Small rain chance Wednesday.

Better rain chances this weekend.

Good morning! We're waking up to a quiet morning with lows in the mid 70s. Believe it or not, a weak cold front is situated just north of our area, and that will wash out over us today. As a result, don't expect a cool-down. Rather we will see highs in the mid 90s and maybe a slight decrease in humidity. Tomorrow, with that front washed out over our area, there may be enough lift for an isolated shower, though rain chances look low.

Temperatures shoot up again Thursday as our next storm system starts to take shape. Expect highs in the upper 90s. A dip in the jet stream will send more storm chances and a cold front our way for the weekend. Expect showers and storms to be possible. It won't be a washout, but rounds of showers and storms will be possible with the best chances looking to be Saturday morning. A weak cold front will also slide in knocking our highs down into the upper 80s. Rain chances will lessen into next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather