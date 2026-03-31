Two more days of warm, and breezy conditions

CENTRAL TEXAS — This morning is early hours. Those mild temperatures will eventually become warm by the afternoon. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with breezy conditions. Skies will once again start out cloudy then give way to some sunshine after lunchtime.

Wednesday will be similar through daytime hours except the breeze will be stronger. We could experience sustained winds of 25 mph.

A system developing over northern California will make its way down to Central Texas very late Wednesday evening. This will bring us some much needed showers with a low opportunity for a strong storm or two. We could see anywhere between a half and inch to and inch and a half of rain overnight Wednesday into late Thursday morning. The rain should be wrapped up by lunchtime in most of Central Texas. The Brazos Valley could have some rain linger later in the afternoon.

Friday will be cloudy ahead of a strong cold front that will bring wet weather Saturday. The front will drop temperatures for Easter Sunday and bring cloudy conditions for egg hunts. Saturday's high should be in the 70s with Easter Sunday just below that mark.

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.