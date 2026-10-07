Tropical Storm Isaias forms in the Gulf

CENTRAL TEXAS — Our cool morning will soon become a warm afternoon with plenty of sunshine. I recommend an afternoon lunch outside if you have the opportunity. Lunchtime will hit the low 80s, and the afternoon will see highs in the 80s in Waco and Temple, with Killeen possibly reaching 90. Bryan and College Station should reach the upper 80s.

Rain chances stay at bay through the weekend. The next opportunity for precipitation comes late next week with the arrival of a cold front.

We now have our 9th named storm of this Hurricane season. Tropical Storm Isaias has formed in the southwestern area of the Gulf.

Isaias will travel northeast with plenty of warm water and abundant moisture to help fuel, strengthen and expand on its journey toward the northeast Gulf coastline. Fortunately, it will hit a significant amount of shear before making landfall somewhere between the Florida Panhandle and the boot of Louisiana. The shear will prevent further strengthening and hopefully weaken the storm.

At this point the National Hurricane Center has Isaias becoming a category two hurricane when it makes landfall at the end of the week.

It would be our first hurricane of the season in the Atlantic basin if that happens. It will not affect Central Texas.