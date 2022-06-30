CENTRAL TEXAS — We've been enjoying a slight "cool-down" this week, and temperatures could drop a little bit more for Friday. We're monitoring a tropical low in the northern Gulf of Mexico that could bring us some better rain chances. It all comes down to the track of this low, which models have been trending further to the east. If that trend continues, this would leave Central Texas on the drier side of the storm. If, however, that trend shifts to the west, that could bring better chances to our area. We're still fine tuning that forecast.

On the other side of the tropical system, dry and sinking air should take over which will bring back the big heat. Highs will climb into the triple digits in time for July 4th and the remainder of next week. Enjoy the cool-down while we can!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather