Tropical Depression forms, to move towards Texas this week

CENTRAL TEXAS — The Texas heat remains the primary story for this following week, with forecast highs in the 100s for a few days. But the tropical system forming in the Gulf may give us a brief chance at some rain late week.

Tropical Depression Two formed in the Gulf west of Florida. For now, bands of rain and storms have tracked into Florida thanks to the near stationary storm. Forecast is for the Tropical disturbance to strengthen into Tropical Storm Bertha soon and stay near Florida through Tuesday and then start moving westward towards Louisiana and Texas on Thursday and Friday. At the moment, Central Texas finds itself inside the cone... but that doesn't tell the full story of the Tropical Storm weakening and ultimately getting picked up by a cold front that moves into the Southeastern U.S. around Friday. All that to say... I don't think Central Texas will be affected at all... but I'll add a 20% chance for rain in the Brazos Valley on Friday to account for some more optimistic scenarios of tropical rain.

That means it stays HOT! Temperatures will easily be in the upper 90s and low 100s all this week. Wednesday in particular looks to be very hot. I have upped the forecast to 101 for Waco, with some models as high as 107 (which is way too aggressive), but clearly highlights just so strong of a hot weather pattern this will be for us.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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