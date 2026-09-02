Tropical Depression Edouard brings rain, focusing east

CENTRAL TEXAS — Tropical Depression Edouardo continues to churn just east of Central Texas as it makes its way northwest. There is a flood watch for Grimes, Madison, Leon and Freestone Counties through Thursday. One to three inches of rain is expected in the flood watch counties with isolated areas possibly reaching six. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the far east area of Leon and Freestone counties under a moderate threat for flooding, and the rest of those counties in the slight risk. The good news is, the eastern counties will cool down to the upper 80s and low 90s today and in general stay a bit cooler than the res of Central Texas Thursday.

For the I-35 corridor and west, we will likely only have some light rain or sprinkles come through at best today. Killen, Waco and Temple should rise to the mid to upper 90s depending on how much cloud coverage Edouardo provides. As we move into Thursday, Central Texas will likely receive rain from Edouard's southern bands. We are looking at up to two inches of precipitation. Eastern counties are likely to receive one to four inches.

Winds will stay around 15mph with gusts as high as 20mph for Central Texas. In the afternoon, the gusts could increase to 30mph for our eastern counties. As we move into Thursday, the feeder bands from Edouardo will increase the wind gusts over more of Central Texas. The I-35 corridor and the eastern areas could see gusts between 30 to 40 mph in the morning. Edouardo is expected to weaken from a tropical depression to a low pressure system later today.

As we move into the weekend, skies will clear up and high temperatures could return to the triple digits. Humidity will also return making it feel very hot once again.

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