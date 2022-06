CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Sunday! Another afternoon in the triple digits but rain is a possibility this afternoon/evening. A cold front will be moving in from the north and should land in our area sometime on Monday which will bring in some rain and storm chances.

This will bring in winds from the North which will cool us a bit into the mid-90s. Rain chances continue throughout the week with 90s until the weekend when we start to warm up again.

Have a great day!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather