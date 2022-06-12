Triple digits throughout the week in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Sunday!

Most of Central Texas is under a heat advisory until this evening, with San Saba, Burnet and Williamson counties under an Excessive Heat Warning. Temperatures will reach 100 to 105 this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Make sure you are staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, and taking breaks in the shade or AC if you plan to be outside this week.

The triple digits won't be going anywhere throughout the week until Wednesday when we see a few days in the upper 90s, so be sure to prepare for the heat all week long. Heading into the weekend, high pressure may break down allowing some spotty showers and storms but temperatures will still remain hot!

Have a great day and stay cool!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather

