Triple digits possible Friday and Saturday

25 EVENING WEATHER — Hot weather will continue, but there will be some changes as we head into the weekend. Tonight looks mostly clear and warm with lows in the upper 70s. Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs around 100°. The heat will continue into Saturday with highs around 100° once again.

There will be a weak front pushing into Central Texas through the day Saturday. Right now, it looks like we may see a few widely scattered showers and storms along the front as it moves through during the afternoon and evening hours. These will be few and far between, but it's better than a zero percent chance! Winds will shift to the north during the afternoon and evening behind the front. There will not be significant cooling, but considerably drier air will move into the region. This will make it feel a little better Sunday and Monday with lower humidity values. You will really notice it both of those morning as lows fall into the upper 60s and low 70s. We will take what we can get at this point.

The heat and humidity will roar back in by the middle to end of next week. Highs will be back close to 100° with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

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