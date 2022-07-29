Triple digits heading into the weekend in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Friday!

You guessed it, back in the 100s for us today. We are expecting more 100s through the weekend and into next week. Make sure you are staying hydrated and cool!

We may see a slight chance of showers and storms Friday and Saturday, but chances are only running at 10-20%. Late next week may also bring a few isolated storms. None of this will be drought busting rain, so overall, the dry conditions will continue.

Please try not to do anything that could spark a wildfire!

Have a great weekend!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather