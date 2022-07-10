Triple digits continue through week in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — A Heat Advisory is in place for most of Central Texas today until 9pm. Some counties in the Brazos Valley are still under an Excessive Heat Warning for Sunday. Highs this afternoon could reach 105 to 107 with a few storms and showers possible in the late afternoon/early evening.

The next few days will be equally as warm, still seeing temperatures around 105 both Monday and Tuesday. By the middle of the week we should cool down just a bit, back to the 100 to 101 range with some rain/storm chances in place. Stay cool and drink plenty of water over the next few days!

Have a great day!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather