CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Saturday! Another hot weekend for us in Central Texas. Triple digits are back again this afternoon with highs around 100 and 103 on Sunday. Partly cloud skies are in the forecast but rain chances are very very low.

Next week...more 100s. It will be around 102° Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday could be a bit hotter in the 105-106° range. The ridge may shift a little late next week for Thursday and Friday, but highs will still be in the 103-104° range. Right now we will keep it dry with the lack of any significant signal for rain.

