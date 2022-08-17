Triple Digit Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Wednesday! A hot day ahead with highs close to 103 this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance for a few isolated storms across our northern counties Wednesday afternoon and evening, but a lot of the activity will likely be in north Texas.

Our fortunes hopefully change a bit Thursday as a weak front moves south into our area. This will set the stage for scattered showers and storms. Just like last week, some folks will see more than others. Highs Thursday should be a bit cooler in the mid 90s.

Friday into the weekend should bring some hotter temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100°. There will still be a chance for a few storms Friday, but the weekend is looking dry as of now.