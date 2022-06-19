Triple digit Sunday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Sunday!

Another hot June afternoon! Highs will reach the 100 to 103 degree range later today. We could see some spotty showers or storms in the I-45 corridor in the early evening hours as well. High pressure will be getting stronger over the next few days which means less rain chances and higher temperatures.

Sunny skies and dry conditions are expected for the rest of the week with temperatures climbing as we get closer and closer to next weekend.

Have a great day!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather

