New information released by the National Weather Service confirms several tornadoes touched down in Texas on May 6.

The Forth Worth survey team says an EF-0 occurred in Robertson County near Franklin on Tuesday. The maximum winds reached 80 mph.

The team also confirmed an EF-1 tornado with max winds of 105 mph in Jewett, Leon County on Tuesday.

And in Anderson County, EF-0 tornado occurred near Frankston.

