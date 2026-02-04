Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  Closings/Delays
Weather

Actions

Today is the coolest day heading into the weekend

Temps in the 70s for the weekend
Wednesday is the coolest day for the remaining week
Posted
and last updated

It is a chilly morning for Central Texans with temperatures in the upper 30s. Yesterday's cold front produced very little rain, with almost all of it arriving east of I-35. Due to that front we can expect breezy conditions today and a cooler afternoon. Highs should max out in the low 60s Wednesday.

Tomorrow morning repeats with temperatures possibly a few degrees colder. After the initial chilly wake-up, we begin a lovely warming trend into the weekend. Thursday's highs should climb to the upper 60s.

By Friday we will feel above average temperatures. Highs will move into the 70s. Add a south wind to the mix and temperatures may climb in to the upper 70s for the Saturday and Sunday. Just in time for an outdoor cook-out before the Big Game on Sunday.

Rain chances do not return until mid next week. And similar to what we experienced yesterday, any rainfall will likely be insignificant.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood