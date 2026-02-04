Today is the coolest day heading into the weekend

It is a chilly morning for Central Texans with temperatures in the upper 30s. Yesterday's cold front produced very little rain, with almost all of it arriving east of I-35. Due to that front we can expect breezy conditions today and a cooler afternoon. Highs should max out in the low 60s Wednesday.

Tomorrow morning repeats with temperatures possibly a few degrees colder. After the initial chilly wake-up, we begin a lovely warming trend into the weekend. Thursday's highs should climb to the upper 60s.

By Friday we will feel above average temperatures. Highs will move into the 70s. Add a south wind to the mix and temperatures may climb in to the upper 70s for the Saturday and Sunday. Just in time for an outdoor cook-out before the Big Game on Sunday.

Rain chances do not return until mid next week. And similar to what we experienced yesterday, any rainfall will likely be insignificant.