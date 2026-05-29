Toasty weekend ahead

25 WEATHER — If you like summer weather, this weekend is for you! It will be partly cloudy each day with highs in the mid 90s. It will feel a bit warmer with the humidity, so make sure you are staying cool and hydrated. A few storms will develop in west Texas each afternoon, but most of this should die out before reaching our area Saturday and Sunday nights.

Next week, it will stay hot Monday with highs in the low to mid 90s. A chance of storms moves in Tuesday afternoon and evening, but they should remain scattered with highs in the low 90s. We hopefully will see the 80s return Wednesday through Friday of next week.

Have a good weekend!

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