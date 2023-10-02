Toasty tomorrow but rain chances increase through the middle of the week

25 WEATHER — It has been another toasty day with temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s. We have seen a good mixture of sun and clouds today but it has been dry across Central Texas.

Rain chances increase through the middle of the week. Isolated storm chances tomorrow but the best chance is shaping up to be Wednesday night and into Thursday. A few storms may become strong to severe with gusty winds and hail being the major threats. We will continue to track this and bring you the latest, hopefully we get more rain back into the area though.

More relief is on the way as well, some cooler air is expected to move in by the latter part of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s and we may see a few chilly nights with overnight lows in the 50s.

We will tweak these numbers day by day just make sure to stay up to date with your weather forecasts and stay weather ready!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

