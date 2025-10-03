Toasty October Weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — Saturday through Tuesday will pretty much be the same weather-wise. Highs will rise into the low 90s with lows in the 60s. We will see a few clouds from time to time, but no rain is expected.

By the middle of next week, a weak cold front may try to move down into Texas. This may give us a slight chance of showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday. We may also fall from the low 90s into the upper 80s for highs. Like I said before, at least it's a little something to talk about!

Have a great weekend!

Matt Hines