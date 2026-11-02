Thunderstorms tonight...a few could be stong

25 EVENING WEATHER — A cold front will sweep into Central Texas late tonight into Tuesday morning. Scattered storms are likely along the front. A few storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds and small hail. Lows tonight will be in the 60s as the front rolls through the region. Rain chances will end from west to east Tuesday morning, and we should see the rain out of here all together by lunchtime. Highs will be in the 70s with breezy northwest winds behind the front.

The rest of the week is looking decent weather-wise with highs in the mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Another weak front will slide through Friday, dropping highs into the low 70s Friday and Saturday. Lows at night will primarily be in the 50s.

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