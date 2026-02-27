Three days of warm afternoons and toss in a breezy weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — A cool morning will soon become a warm and pleasant afternoon. Wind flow from the north will return to a southerly flow by Friday evening, helping to warm the atmosphere. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions.

The southerly wind flow will stick around the entire weekend. High temperatures will kick up a few degrees with the added warmth from the south. Saturday will have a slight breeze with Sunday receiving gusts up to 25 mph. Expect weekend highs to be in the mid to high 80s.

A cold front could make its way to Central Texas on Monday. The models are not in agreement with this system. If the front dips further to the south we could see temps in the 60s, further to the north we could reach the 80s. So I am forecasting straight down the middle with high temperatures in the 70s for Monday.

The next opportunity for rain will be the middle of next week. At this point it is looking like at 20 to 30% chance of rain for later in the week.

