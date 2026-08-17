The triple digit streak continues

CENTRAL TEXAS — Central Texas has hit two straight weeks of temperatures in the triple digits. As we kick off the work week with a heat advisory, we will see that streak continue. We caught a break from the humidity on Sunday, and it will remain somewhat low today. But with a high temperature of 102, the feels like temperature should rise above 105. That is enough to meet the heat advisory criteria for McLennan, Falls, Bosque, Roberston, Leon, Hill, Limestone, and Freestone counties. With dew points expected to rise from the low 60s to the upper 60s and low 70s this week, I expect to see these heat advisories extended and possibly expanded.

With winds falling between five and ten mph and gusts on the lower side of 15 to 20 mph, the fire danger has moved to the moderate category for most of Central Texas. Hill, Bosque, Coryell contain high fire danger threats in some areas.

Temperatures will remain in the triple digits all week. The next best chance of rain will come Friday when a cold front tries to make its way to Central Texas. At this point I have a 20% chance in the forecast.

Meanwhile, the tropics are quiet in the Atlantic Ocean.

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