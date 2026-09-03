The remnants of Edouard provide better rain chances

CENTRAL TEXAS — Edouard is no longer a tropical system but the remnants of it are going to give Central Texas and the Brazos Valley better rain chances Thursday and Friday morning.

For Central Texas, Leon and Freestone County remain under a flood watch with rain coming through this morning and this afternoon. The rain will stretch toward the I-35 corridor today but the best opportunity for Rain in Waco, Killeen and Temple will likely come overnight and into Friday morning.

Anywhere from less than an inch to 4 inches could fall, with higher rates possible in isolated areas most to the far east. The Brazos Valley could see up to two inches. Grimes, Madison and Brazos Counties remain under a flood watch.

Temperatures will hit the mid 90s in most areas. Eastern counties will likely be in the 80s thanks to cooler temps courtesy of what was Eduoard.

The majority of the remnants of Edouard will leave Central Texas Friday afternoon. As we move into the weekend, the temperatures will rise from the 90s, and possibly hit the triple digits again as cloud cover moves out and the rain cooled air heats up. It will be a sunnier, hot and humid Labor Day weekend.

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