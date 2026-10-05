The rain is over...Time to shine

25 EVENING WEATHER — It should feel pretty nice this week, but temperatures will be above normal. Highs should make it into the mid 80s Tuesday and upper 80s Wednesday through the weekend. The mornings is where it will be at, starting off in the low to mid 60s. We will be watching the Gulf for some potential tropical development. Right now, it looks like if something develops, it should go east of us into the southeastern US this weekend. We will keep an eye on things, but I don't think it is much to write home about at this point.

Next week looks to remain warm with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. We may see our next storm system enter the picture by the middle to end of the week. That will hopefully bring some rain chances and cooler temperatures back to the region.

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