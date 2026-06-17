The heat skyrockets into Thursday!

CENTRAL TEXAS — A foggy start to the day in Waco will eventually become partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs will be in the 90s for the I-35 corridor and mid 90s for western counties. Feels like temperatures will reach around 105 degrees. The Brazos Valley will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80s. The area could see a few light bands of rain coming from potential tropical cyclone one which is drenching the Houston area. Aside from a little precipitation possible in the Brazos, that storm will not affect Central Texas.

A heat advisory goes into effect Thursday from noon to 9 p.m. for all of Central Texas. Temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 90s with a heat index hitting 110 degrees. Those working outdoors should stay hydrated and take breaks when needed to avoid overheating.

Friday a front arrives that will bring rain chances through Saturday. Temps will drop to the low 90s but quickly rebound as we hit Sunday. Next week we will be drier with hot and humid conditions remaining as we officially begin summer on Sunday.

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