The heat is sticking around

25 WEATHER — It has been another warm and steamy day across Central Texas with temperatures in the 90s. We will still hold onto chances of storms through the evening hours and some of those storms may be a bit strong to severe. If storms develop hail and wind will be the major threats. We will track these storms if they do develop and bring you the latest.

Storms should taper off into the overnight hours and we will be seeing the heat stick around through the near future. Temperatures tomorrow will mainly be in the 90s but as we continue through next week, temperatures will creep up near triple digits. Try to remain cool!

We are expecting things to stay on the drier side next week with mostly to partly cloudy skies as well.

Have a wonderful rest of the weekend.

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather