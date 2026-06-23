The heat is on for the rest of June

25 EVENING WEATHER — The weather should stay hot for the foreseeable future across Central Texas. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with lows in the mid to upper 70s through next week.

An area of Saharan dust is moving into Texas tonight. This will likely cause a dusty appearance to the sky Wednesday through Friday. Air quality will also be impacted in the moderate category. If you have any breathing problems, you may feel this if you go outside over the next few days.

There could be a slight pattern shift by the time we get closer to the 4th of July. This may bring isolated storm chances back to the area late next week, but this is still a long way out!

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