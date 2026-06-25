The heat dome remains across the area

25 EVENING WEATHER — A thin layer of Saharan dust will continue to move over Central Texas through the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 90s with lows in the 70s. It's not quite as humid, and there will be a breeze out of the south at 15-25mph. That makes it feel a little less hot across the area.

A thinker dust plume is expected to move into Central Texas Monday into Tuesday. This won't mean much to most of us, but if you have breathing problems, you may feel this early next week. Temperatures will move up into the mid to upper 90s next week with lighter winds. It looks hot as we look out toward the 4th of July, but that is normal around here. Rain chances will remain very low to around zero.

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