The heat continues to roll across Central Texas

25 WEATHER — It has been another hot day across the area with temperatures in the 90s and pushing triple digits.

We may see a slight chance of a pop up shower or storm but it will be very isolated. If any activity does develop it will taper off once we lose daytime heating.

Hot and dry will continue to be the theme pushing forward. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s and triple digits for the next 10 days. Some models are pushing our hottest days through the first part of next week. We will continue to keep an eye on that for you. Make sure to keep in mind those heat safety tips.

Drink plenty of fluids, try to avoid being outside during the midday hours, take frequent breaks from the sun, and overall just stay cool.

Remain weather ready!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

