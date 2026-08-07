The heat continues into the weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — The weather is looking hot, but what else is new! Highs will be in the upper 90s with lows in the 70s this weekend into early next week. We may see another streak of 100s on the way by the middle to end of next week. Needless to say, try to stay cool and hydrated as we are in the heart of summer.

One thing to note; there will be storms develop cross eastern Oklahoma tonight and push into northeast Texas. These storms will likely not affect our area, but it may produce an outflow boundary that will settle into areas east of I-35 Saturday. If this does occur, there will be a slightly better chance for a few isolated storms Saturday afternoon. This isn't anything major, just something to keep an eye on this weekend.

Have a great weekend!

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