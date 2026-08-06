The August heat rolls on

25 EVENING WEATHER — It appear it will remain hot and humid for quite sometime around here as a stagnant summer weather pattern is stuck over Texas. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy through next week with highs in the upper 90s through the weekend, and around 100° next week. Feels like temperatures will be over 100° each day.

An isolated storm or two will be possible across our southeastern counties with the higher moisture values. Most areas will remain dry, but at least there is a small chance for someone out there to see some brief rainfall.

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