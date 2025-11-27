Thankful for nice weather this Thanksgiving

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low to mid 60s this afternoon with abundant sunshine. Shower and storm chances return for the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Some sprinkles possible Thanksgiving morning.

Sunny afternoon on the way.

Showers possible beginning Friday night and increasing Saturday.

Strong cold front brings chill for next week.

Good morning and Happy Thanksgiving! We're waking up to cloudy, cool weather and even a few sprinkles this morning. Any activity will clear out as we go through the day, bringing sunshine back into the forecast. Highs will climb into the low to mid 60s by late afternoon. Expect clouds to increase overnight into Friday as our next system sets up. Friday will be a cloudy day with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. A few sprinkles can't be ruled out, but it looks mainly dry. Some showers will develop by evening and likely build into Saturday. Ahead of our next cold front, it will be warm Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. Passing showers will be possible, with the possibility of some storms as well. The best chances of storms will actually lie east of our area overnight as a strong cold front blows through.

Behind the cold front, things will turn quite chilly. Highs will struggle to get out of the upper 40s from Sunday through Tuesday with a cold rain possible on Monday. Morning lows will be in the 30s, and may near freezing Tuesday and Wednesday morning. After that, we'll see highs climb into the mid 60s to low 70s with partly cloudy skies into the weekend.

Have a great Thanksgiving!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather