Temps near 100 Monday, with humidity staying low

CENTRAL TEXAS — It's been a beautiful summer day! And you can thank the low humidity for just that. Temperatures still topped out in the upper 90s, but with dew points below 60, it feels a world different. The old saying "it's not the heat is humidity" rings so true!

We're treated to one more low humidity day Monday. Drier air means low temperatures are slightly cooler, forecasting in the low 70s for early Monday with a few spots possibly hitting the upper 60s like Waco did Sunday morning. But the flip side is that dry air heats up faster too, so the forecast high temps are about 100 degrees. But it'll be a comfortable or manageable 100 degrees.

Southeasterly winds Tuesday will bring back the humidity off the Gulf and that means it'll be back to normal Summer weather. Temps in the upper 90s to 100 degrees with higher humidity. It's not oppressive, but will be noticeable.

A few models showed a bit of unsettled weather, small thunderstorm chances, around Friday, August 7. At this stage it's not clear cut why a few storms may appear outside of the Sea Breeze off the Gulf. So maybe something pops up around the Brazos Valley Friday, but far from any rain to bet on.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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