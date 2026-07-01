Temps inching closer to 100 by the 4th of July

CENTRAL TEXAS — Another subtle shift in the forecast means that it's been a wee bit hotter, with a few very spotty showers nearby. Primarily, the heat dome over the eastern U.S. keeps sliding eastward and Central Texas is definitely outside of the heat dome. This is important to recognize because we are not seeing subsidence (sinking air) meaning this is a chance the clouds could bubble up into a stray or spotty shower. This is noted just east of Austin this afternoon and it's not impossible for this to move towards the Brazos Valley. The forecast tomorrow may see more of this along the I-45 corridor.

Temperatures are just a pinch hotter today because the Saharan Dust has left the region. Highs will be near 97 or so for few days to finish the week, and near 99 on the 4th of July Saturday - that would be our hottest day so far this Summer. Heat Index will continue to be around 100-105, which is hot but normal for Central Texas.

Early next week, models bubble up a few showers and storms for Central Texas Sunday evening and Monday evening. However, the modeling is very unsure of how to handle the rain itself with no definitive patterns to make out. Because of that, I won't go over 20-30% chances for rain each day as this will likely be random pop-up showers in the heat of the day.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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