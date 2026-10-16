Temps drop into the 40s for the first time in months

CENTRAL TEXAS — Bring on the Fall weather! This is a much-welcomed change of pace for Central Texas, with temperatures in the 60s on Friday. While the winds gusted up to 45mph, Wind Advisories will expire at 7 pm for Central Texas and 1 am for the Brazos Valley. Wind speeds will diminish into the 20-30 mph range tonight, and then the 10-20 mph range Saturday. Breezy, but not as bad as it was on Friday.

Those winds quickly brought in the colder weather. With afternoon temperatures in the mid-60s, it was effectively 25 degrees colder today versus Thursday. That cool weather will hang through the weekend, meaning the low temperatures, most importantly, will drop into the 40s tonight - and for the first time since May 3rd. Saturday's high temperatures stay in the upper 60s, which is amazing for Fall weather lovers. Sunday, a tick warmer into the low 70s.

The colder evening temperatures in the 50s and eventually 40s mean if you're attending High School football games Friday night... and the Baylor game Saturday night, you'll need to dress for warmer weather because this is much colder than what we've been used to so far this season.

Temperatures slowly rebound next week. Highs return to the 80s by Tuesday and will hover around the mid-80s later next week, which is above average. No threat of rain any time soon, as long-range weather models completely backed off at any hint of rain chances between October 21-26.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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