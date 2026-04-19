Temps dip into the 40s, cold mornings launch this week

CENTRAL TEXAS — It was a cold start to this Sunday. Waco dropped to 44 degree with Hamilton and San Saba falling to 40 degrees. Cold but not record breaking (34 degrees for Waco). With mostly sunny skies, temperatures have shot back into the 70s this afternoon on what has been a gorgeous Spring day with very low humidity. In fact, dew points are in the 30s which is incredibly dry! Much better than those humid day where dew points climbed as high as the 70s.

Now, Monday morning will be chilly again with low temperatures in the upper 40s for most of Central Texas. Sweater weather for sure. Unfortunately, skies stay mostly cloudy with a chance for light afternoon showers building from the southwest of the region. That'll keep high temperatures in the mid- to upper- 60s for the day. Tuesday will be the rainiest day. High temps in the mid 60s. Thunderstorm chances very low, and no threat for severe. It'll just be a gray and rainy day overall.

Temperatures (and humidity) jump back to normal around Wednesday of this week. And scattered storm chances will be persistent, although nothing currently stands out as a "day to watch" so to speak. Just general April weather in Texas thunderstorm chances for now and in the longer reaches of the extended forecast.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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