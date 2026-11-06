Temps cool heading into weekend. Rain expected starting Saturday night.

It's Friday, and temperatures have cooled due to an overnight cold front. High temperatures have left the 80s and will be in the mid-70s today. Partly cloudy skies with occasional breezes are expected. The Brazos Valley should reach the upper 70s.

Things change heading into Saturday. Cloud cover increases through the weekend as a system from the west brings moisture and some rain to Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. We also continue to cool down. Saturday's high will only reach the low 70s, and I think we will be in the 60s for Sunday and Monday afternoon.

Friday should remain dry. Saturday, the rain chances arrive around sundown and continue on and off into Sunday afternoon. Sunday and Monday will cool to the 60s. Lows will hit the upper 40s.

Tuesday we see a return to the 70s with less clouds and more sunshine. Next week temperatures should remain more seasonal in the 70s with a low chance of rain Thursday.

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