Temperatures stay near and above 80 through Halloween

CENTRAL TEXAS — It was a pretty cloudy day in Central Texas. Those clouds edged off a few degrees from the high temperatures leaving Central Texas hovering around 80 degrees. Still, low humidity made for a very pleasant Sunday afternoon. The warm is here to stay and the latest long-term weather models suggest 80s into early November now.

Monday will be party cloudy with highs in the mid-80s. Temperatures are likely to stay in the 80s through at least Thursday, if not into the follow week and early November. The humidity, however, will tick up slightly this final week of October. With dew points in the 60s starting Tuesday, that means the windows won't be able to stay open at night as the evening will be a bit too warm and humid for comfortable sleeping weather.

Wednesday has a chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms in the regions thanks to the higher humidity and sea breeze that'll be active for southeastern and central Texas. Some models even keep a bit of action west of I-35 Thursday, so I've included that in the forecast too.

We're still on for Friday and Saturday being our next best chance of rain. The modeling is... complicated. It's basically just stray Pacific Moisture that'll move through Texas those days. With a cold front or other storm system to guide it or give it structure, it's extremely difficult to tell exactly how the atmosphere will handle this moisture and potential rain. I've keep the rain chances around 40%. The GFS weather model is even drier... and the Euro model was even wetter. This doesn't exactly install much confidence from a forecast perspective. In short: Trick-or-Treat could be a game-time decision when it comes to the rain. Temperatures will be in the 70s and humid for Saturday evening.

Beyond that, most weather models delayed the following cold front significantly as of today's forecast update. Yesterday it looked like the cold front would pass November 3rd... today's update it's now November 5th. Looking this deep into the future means that we're just not completely sure when our next big fall cold front will arrive. Until then, temperatures are more likely than not going to be in the 80s.

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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