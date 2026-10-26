Temperatures remain warm while ragweed allergens are high

CENTRAL TEXAS — Feeling some sinus issues? Ragweed pollen has been registering high in Central Texas and will continue in the high category through Thursday. If you are sensitive to ragweed it is suggested to keep your windows shut to limit exposure. This week we have cool mornings in the low 60s. The comfortable wake-up will move to a pleasant, dry afternoon with temperatures in the low 80s. Dew points remain in the 50s this afternoon, keeping humidity at bay.

The humidity kicks up mid-week as moisture returns ahead of a cold front. Wednesday and Thursday there is a slight chance of showers. But its Friday and Saturday where we should receive the most rainfall.

Central Texas and the Brazos Valley could be in store for a wet trick-or-treat, so make sure to keep checking the forecast for spooky rain. Temperatures will dip a little with the front this weekend. It will basically bring us closer to our normal seasonal temperatures in the mid 70s for a day or two. Then we rebound back to the 80s next week. We will continue to track slightly above average for temperatures, and below average for rainfall in October.

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